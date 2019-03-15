SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Close to fifty were without power Friday night after a telephone pole on Progress Avenue caught fire.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, tell us that firefighters responded to 60 Progress Avenue around 10:00 p.m. to find that a telephone pole had caught fire, causing forty-five people to lose power.
Leger added that firefighters were unable to douse the flames until Eversource came to the scene to turn off the power.
Priscilla Ress, a representative of Eversource, stated that when Eversource crews arrived at the scene, the fire was just about out and the telephone pole was just sparking.
Power has since been restored to those affected residents.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
