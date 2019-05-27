CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities remain on scene investigating a fire that broke out at a home on Yvette Street Monday afternoon.
Officer Michael Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department tells us that crews were called to the area of 17 Yvette Street around 2:45 p.m. for a report of a structure fire.
When crews arrived on scene, fire officials observed smoke emitting from the home located at 12 Yvette Street.
Chicopee Fire officials tell state that a total of five people resided at the address, and, of those five people, four were inside at the time the fire broke out.
Officials state that all four of the occupants made it out of the home safely.
However, three cats were inside the home at the time the fire broke out, and all but one of the cats made it out of the home alive.
Those five residents and their two cats will have to look for other means of shelter for the time being.
Upon further investigation, Chicopee Fire officials estimated the damage at around $50,000.
As the Chicopee Fire Department works to determine the cause, one occupant informed fire officials they observed sparks flying out of an air conditioning unit prior to when the fire broke out.
