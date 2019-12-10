HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The temporary ban on the sale of vaping products in Massachusetts ends tomorrow.
Governor Charlie Baker in western Mass today answering questions about what's next, as retailers prepare to restock their shelves.
The governor announced a statewide ban on vaping products back on September 24th, so research could be done.
But tomorrow he is allowing vape products with just nicotine flavor to be sold again in the state.
"The ban ends tomorrow December 11th," Gov. Baker said.
Wednesday, people in Massachusetts will once again be allowed to buy vaping products in the state.
The state banned the sale of all vaping products in September.
Governor Baker spoke with Western Mass News about why he took this action.
"The ban was designed to do two things number one restrict these products especially from kids until we know about what it was that was causing the injury and the death and the second was to give policymakers the opportunity to put a regulatory framework in place," Gov. Baker explained.
Those new regulations pertaining to the vaping industry in Massachusetts are set to be unveiled on Wednesday.
In the meantime, other actions are underway with a new law enacted in November, that now bans all flavored vaping products in the state, with a flavored tobacco ban starting next June.
And includes a 75 % tax on vaping products.
We stopped by the I.Q. smoke shop in the Eastfield Mall.
The CEO, Cameron Quinlan told Western Mass News his business is still feeling the impact of the ban.
"It has hit over half of my sales maybe even more maybe 60 percent of my sales have been hit you just got to come up with ways to market yourself," Quinlan said.
While some businesses have been financially affected, some people we spoke with said the ban is for the better.
The director for the Gandarna Center, Sarah Moriarty said she has seen a new law already make a difference.
"The vaping ban is effectively helping youth quit the use of vaping products youth are flocking to some of our statewide services. They are using this opportunity to get them off of the products," Moriarty said.
The governor said he believes what Massachusetts is doing is the right approach.
But he would rather see federal regulations put in place to have a nationwide policy on vaping.
