HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- 12 people are without a home after a fire tore through the first floor of a Holyoke apartment building Saturday night.
Officials said the fire appears to be electrical in nature.
Western mass news spoke exclusively to the man who came to find his home up in flames.
The first-floor windows are completely boarded up and out along the sidewalk are some household items that were burnt or destroyed.
The apartment tenant, Hector said he is just thankful his family is safe.
"The other girl calls and says a fire, fire, screaming, very nervous," Hector explained.
Hector has lived at this Holyoke apartment on North Bridge Street for several years.
Saturday night, he got a call from his wife and daughter that a fire started in their front bedroom.
He rushed home to find smoke and flames.
"Everything...smoke, the fire department was here and did not let me go inside. I had to stay outside. The police, the fire truck was here," Hector explained.
The Holyoke Fire Department said the fire appears to be electrical.
Hector told Western Mass News they had a space heater in the front bedroom hooked up to an extension cord that stretched to the bathroom.
"The extension cord probably is broken or it’s not good for the heater. I have to connect from the bathroom to the room because in the room the outlet is not working well," Hector said.
Hector says he and his family now have to start over...
"Have to get a debit card to buy things because the only thing I got is from that day. I lost everything," Hector explained.
[You’re in the same clothes right now that you were on Saturday?]
"...yeah, yeah for now," Hector said.
Hector told Western Mass News his family is staying in a motel and receiving assistance from the Red Cross.
