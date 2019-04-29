NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Back in December, we brought you the story of a man who was trapped in the broken elevator of a Northampton public housing building.
Now, several tenants of the McDonald House said that the building has become more unsafe for the majority of those who live there.
Months ago, Dan Mihalak was trapped in the elevator of his building, the McDonald House in Northampton. The fear then that he would be housebound in his seventh floor public-housing apartment.
"[Who mostly lives here?] Mostly elderly people, but on the cuff of it, is people like myself who have disabilities," Mihalak added.
Now, even the prospect of staying inside the unit has Mihalak and his neighbors afraid as, he said, that emergency "buddy alarm" pull cords inside the apartments are no longer functional.
"This alarm alerts people on the floor...that somebody fell or there's emergency in one of the apartments," Mihalak explained.
The emergency pull cords are positioned in the bathrooms and in the bedrooms of the units. When a tenant pulls them, you can see the string expands all the way down to the ground, in case a tenant roll on the ground and are trapped on the floor
The residents said when the cord is pulled, you're supposed to hear a loud beeping noise and a light above every unit is supposed to flash, but they said that for the last five months, that hasn't been happening.
"Nobody would come. Nobody would know and you'd have to crawl to the phone," Mihalak said.
The president of the tenant association said he witnessed the non-working buddy alarms when his neighbor fell during the winter.
"He was at his apartment door with the door open, punching on his own door screaming somebody please help...he said it's been an hour, nobody came and I said had you pulled the alarm? The alarm was not functioning. I told the property manager twice, I told the assistant director of the housing authority, I've told the executive director of the housing authority," said Sacredelder, president of the tenant association.
Mihalak added, "The wiring was so old that it needed to be updated and replaced because of sparking and fires, that's what I was told."
The Northampton Housing Authority told Western Mass News "Currently, if a cord is pulled, and the light goes off and it is never reset by the resident, it burns out the fuse for the system for the entire building."
Shortly after Western Mass News left the McDonald House, tenants said they received a notice from the property manager, saying "it has been brought to our attention that the buddy alarm system is not working. We have scheduled an inspection between 9am and 11am for tomorrow."
When asked, the housing authority claims the inspection set for Tuesday is because "it was just brought to our attention."
"If I had a stain by the bottom of my refrigerator or a little door that didn't entirely closed well above my sink I'd say well, it's fine that a person waits a week. These things should move faster. This is imminent danger to our people," Sacredelder added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.