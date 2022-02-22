EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With the Russia-Ukraine conflict heating up and threatened sanctions coming from the United States, Americans are being warned about the potential for cyberattacks from Russia.
“If it is going to be a cyberattack from Russia, you are going to expect it is going to be aimed at energy sectors, things that have a widespread impact on the function of our economy…The big concerns are utilities, energy companies, as well agriculture and other kinds because you can really disrupt the flow of trade regardless of anything else,” said Stan Prager with GoGeeks Computer Rescue in East Longmeadow.
Prager told Western Mass News the threat of a cyberattack carried out by Russia would affect specific target industries, not necessarily individual people. Both Eversource and the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission told us they have plans in place to address any cybersecurity threat. Springfield Water and Sewer said in a statement, in part:
“The drinking water supply control system is completely detached from the internet to protect from external infiltration. The commission also has had cybersecurity response plans in place for several years.”
We're told their software and hardware are renewed to adapt to evolving threats.
Meanwhile, Eversource told us in a statement that read, in part:
“We’re in regular contact with peers in our industry and government officials to evaluate and follow best practices to manage our risk of an attack.”
However, what can local businesses do to prepare? Prager said it is not something that can happen quickly.
“If your company is not up to date with cyber security, it is going to be difficult to turn that thing in an hour,” Prager explained.
He also said the impacts could vary.
“So the actual concern in this case if there was a widespread disruption of any kind of cloud services from Amazon or other companies that provide those services, it could impact small businesses,” Prager added.
Overall, Prager suggested businesses check regularly for vulnerabilities.
