WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With communities across western Mass. weighing the possibility of indoor mask mandates returning, we brought our questions to one local business that is seeing a rise in restaurants prepping for expanded outdoor seating during the fall and winter months.
“The manufacturers can’t make them quick enough for us to buy them right now,” TNT Tent and Table Rentals Owner Anthony Boido said.
Boido said with COVID cases on the rise, more and more local restaurants are planning to keep their tents up for expanded outdoor seating for months to come. An investment that he says has been well worth the cost.
“They run a few hundred dollars per week, but it extends their seating and brings in a lot of people that want the indoor dining,” Boido said.
At Clemenza’s Restaurant in West Springfield, owner Anthony Martone said he’s had his tent up for almost two years.
“I’ve had people sitting out there even in mid-December with their coats on,” Martone explained.
He doesn’t plan on taking it down anytime soon.
“If allowed by the town, I would leave it up every single year,” Martone said.
Boido's tent rental company is clearing out their inventory week in and week out. He explains they are supplying 10 restaurant tents while setting up three weddings and 15 other small events per week. Not to mention a full calendar of events this fall, including the Big E and weddings that were pushed back during the pandemic.
“We’re getting inundated with wedding submissions, it’s a great problem to have, but we are running out of equipment. We have at least 10 to15 going up every weekend; that leaves about maybe five left on our shelves,” Boido said.
Boido said these tents have been in extremely popular demand this year and advised you to plan ahead if you’re looking to rent a tent for your next family party or event.
“The earliest you know you’re having a party is the best time to call. Get it locked in,” Boido explained.
Due to an ongoing labor shortage, he's already looking ahead to 2022.
“If we put in an order now, we might not get it for another eight months so, we have to take these things into account when we’re planning for the next season,” Boido added.
