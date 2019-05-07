SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A tentative trial date of April 2020 has been set for the man charged with the murders of three women whose bodies were found in and around a Springfield home.
Stewart Weldon's attorneys confirmed to Western Mass News that April 16, 2020 as a possible date.
A year ago, Springfield Police pulled over Weldon following a chase.
Investigators later found the bodies of three missing women in and around the Page Boulevard home where Weldon was living.
