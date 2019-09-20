BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - For the second time this year, state health officials have confirmed that a Massachusetts resident has died after being diagnosed with EEE.
We're told that a Bristol County man in his seventies contracted the virus and later passed away at the hospital he was being treated at.
Officials say that this is the tenth case of EEE in the state this year.
In addition to the tenth reported case of EEE, state health officials say that a Plymouth County man in his fifties has been diagnosed with the West Nile virus.
DPH officials are stressing residents to take measures to protect themselves and their pets from not just EEE, but West Nile as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.