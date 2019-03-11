SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This week's anticipated warmer weather may be a sign that spring isn't far behind.
However, on the flip side, it is also a wake-up call for many pests like termites and ticks.
We can't talk about warmer weather without talking about what that brings out here in New England. We're all anxious to get outside, but so are many pests lurking and waiting for the first signs of spring.
With weather like saw on Monday, you can almost hear the snow melting.
"This time of the year, when the snow pack starts to melt and you get significant amounts of water leaching into the soil and it gets down to areas that haven't seen any water because there was a frost line, it's almost like the dinner bell ringing for termites," said Bob Russell with American Pest Solutions.
Russell told Western Mass News that appropriately, this week happens to be National Termite Awareness Week.
"Right now, with these transitional temperatures, you'll start to see the termites swarm inside structures, a sun room, or a room that gets high temperatures, but with that moisture that's piling up outside it calls them up to the surface level to look for food.
If you see signs in or near your home, Russell said gather a sample and get it to a pest management professional to identify it, then treat it.
Termites aren't the only pests waking from a long winter's nap.
"When you get to these swings in temperatures, you're going to start seeing stink bugs that have wintered over in homes. Again, they're not going to infest a structure, but they're ugly and they're going to let off an odor that's offensive," Russell noted.
Russell said that ticks aren't far behind.
"We've still got some snow pack right now, but shortly, when the snow pack's gone, those ticks are going to be active. The sun angle is getting there, the warmth is getting there. They're going to be up on top of the leaves and bushes waiting to pick up on hosts," Russel explained.
So while you're itching to get outside, Russell said it's not too early to take precautions against pests that have the same idea.
Also, when it comes to termites, getting to the problem quickly is apparently key. According to the National Pest Management Association, termites cause $5 billion worth of damage each year.
