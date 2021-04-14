HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Holyoke has announced their new interim mayor.
City officials took to Facebook on Tuesday to announce the swearing-in of Terry Murphy, who is currently Ward 2 city councilor.
Murphy will serve as mayor of the Paper City for the next seven months.
The news comes after former Mayor Alex Morse stepped down last month and took on a new job as the town manager of Provincetown.
There will be a general election to fill the seat in November.
