Holyoke Terry Murphy swearing-in 041321

Photo courtesy: City of Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Holyoke has announced their new interim mayor.

City officials took to Facebook on Tuesday to announce the swearing-in of Terry Murphy, who is currently Ward 2 city councilor.

Murphy will serve as mayor of the Paper City for the next seven months.

The news comes after former Mayor Alex Morse stepped down last month and took on a new job as the town manager of Provincetown.

There will be a general election to fill the seat in November.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.