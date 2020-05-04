WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- It’s been nearly a month since the first responders testing site opened up at the Big E fairgrounds.
The facility has been handling nearly 200 tests a day.
This drive-thru testing sight is one of two in the state. The other is at Gillette Stadium.
Since early April, part of the Big E fairgrounds has been transformed into a first responders testing sight for COVID-19.
“It’s any first responder. There are also spots open for grocery store employees and, in some cases, there is some capacity for healthcare workers,” said Chief Jeff Farnsworth of the Hampden Police Department.
Farnsworth discussed over Zoom how the testing site has been running for nearly a month.
“This weekend was a little quiet just because of the good weather,” he said. “People really weren’t looking forward to having that stick being put way up their nose. Typically we are seeing right about 200 people a day.”
Although people are still headed to the site to get tested, Farnsworth said there is an upside.
“Fortunately, a good portion we are hearing is being used for back-to-work testing. When somebody has been sick, they are being tested again to make sure that they are over everything, especially the non-symptomatic people,” he said.
Western Mass News checked in with Lt. Daniel Valadas from the Ludlow Police Department who said the department has sent down about 10 officers to get tested.
He said none of the officers have come back positive, but it has been great to have a testing facility so close.
“It is excellent to have a facility like that here, so we have certainly used it. We have used it many times. It’s been a real asset,” he said.
Meanwhile for right now, the facility will be open until the end of the month, but that could change.
“We are contracted through the end of May, so you know, we will see. There is the option to extend it or not, and you know, we will review that probably in about two weeks. We’ll start to take a look at where we are to see if it needs to be extended, and if so for how long,” Farnsworth said.
Farnsworth said when they opened, a concern was about people stopping and trying to take pictures.
He said so far, that hasn’t been much of a problem.
