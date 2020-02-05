AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Before purchasing makeup at a store, most customers test out the product before buying.
What bacteria will we find on those testers and the products that have been sitting out for customers to try?
Often times, we are looking for the perfect color or a specific product. Most women head to a makeup store to see what the product will look like on them.
We decided to take matters into our own hands to see if, in fact, those tester products contain bacteria.
We went to a makeup store where we went to different applicators to see if they are dirty at all.
Once we got into the store, we grabbed clean applicators to test out some samples
We swabbed different eye shadows, lip gloss, and a lipstick from different brands and we tried to pick some of the testers that looked "used.”
After safely securing them in a clean plastic bag, we moved on to other products.
As you walk through the store, you'll notice many of the lipsticks are open and look like they have been used multiple times.
Next, we decided to sample the mascara. We made sure to get the brush with our clean applicator, since that's the part going on to your eyelashes.
Lastly, we tested a bronzer. We wanted to see how much bacteria would be on a product that people are putting on their face and their pores.
After gathering the samples, we took all of the swabs to UMass Amherst and studied by microbiologist, who told us bacteria is growing on these samples .
"Unfortunately, due to the usage by other people, you end up growing things in them," said UMass Amherst microbiologist Erika Hamilton.
Hamilton incubated the products and explained which items had the most bacteria.
First, we examined the pink eye shadow.
“These are the bacterial colonies, the round white things, so in this particular sample, when you touched it with a clean applicator, you picked up bacteria off of the surface of the eye shadow," Hamilton explained.
It was alarming to know that a product you put right on your eye lid was filled of bacteria.
Now, take a look at the bronzer. Hamilton said there's a large amount of growth there.
"There's a lot of contamination on this. I think you said that the bronzer was open, not only open to the air, but it was kind of on the low side, like it had been there for awhile. [Reporter: It had been tried on many times] Yes, we can tell," Hamilton added.
Hamilton explained that the small yellow colonies on the bronzer looks similar to staphylococcus aureus.
“It's okay as long as it stays on your skin. It's when its introduced to a sensitive spot that you can get an infection," Hamilton said.
Next, we decided to dig deeper into the mascara brush.
“[Reporter: It is known from a young age, 'Girls, never share your makeup'] ...and this is why. The container for the mascara, the organism won't dry out when it's in it because it's kind of moist, it's at room temperature, so it's not super cold, it's super hot. It won't kill, the room temperature won't kill most human pathogens, so it can live in there quiet happily as you can see from this," Hamilton said.
Hamilton said all of this bacteria in each of these products is most likely a result of double-dipping.
"Someone is at the store, they pick-up an applicator, they try a little bit of the sample and they think, maybe they even put it on their arm like you're supposed to do. 'Oh, I didn't get enough' and double-dip with the same applicator and they now have taken their skin organisms and put it into the sample," Hamilton noted.
So if you're going to test out makeup any time soon, it's highly suggested you buy the makeup and return it, rather than try it on because you never know tested it out before you.
