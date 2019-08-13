Texas man arrested in Chicopee after allegedly causing disturbance, threatening officers.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Texas man was arrested early Monday morning after police say he threatened patrons at a local bar and several Chicopee Police officers.
According to Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk, around 2:15 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call saying that a man was fighting with people in the area of 733 Chicopee Street.
Officers arrived on scene and spoke with the bartender, who said that a male party was attempting to get into the back entrance of the bar after it had closed.
The suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Jacob Langley of Sealy, Texas, had become irate and began fighting with other patrons.
Wilk stated that, upon further investigation, Langley also assaulted and threatened to shoot an elderly patron.
Langley had then fled the scene in a vehicle.
Officer Joe Pieczarka immediately began searching the area for Langley.
Langley was located a short while later driving on Chicopee Street.
Officer Pieczarka sounded his lights and siren, but Langley did not pull over.
Wilk says that Langley was driving at approximately 20 m.p.h.
As he was attempting to pull the vehicle over, Officer Pieczarka observed Langley continually reach down towards the console and passenger area.
Langley eventually pulled over near Leslie Street.
Not too long after, Officer Steven Sawyer arrived to assist Officer Pieczarka.
A short while after Officer Sawyer arrived, Langley drove away down Leslie Street, but then proceeded to pull over again.
Unsure of what Langley was reaching for, officers asked Langley to step out of the vehicle with his hands in the air, but ultimately refused.
When Officer Pieczarka observed that Langley had nothing in his hands, he then proceeded to approach the vehicle.
Langley's window was down, which allowed Officer Pieczarka to reach in and grab Langley's left wrist.
After telling Langley to not move, the suspect then proceeded to pull him back and went as far as to attempt to pull the officer into his vehicle.
Officer Pieczarka was able to get the door open, and, with the assistance of Officer Sawyer, was able to remove Langley from the vehicle.
A brief struggle ensued, but officers were able to place Langley in handcuffs.
As he was being secured into the back of the officer's cruiser, Langley began threatening the officers in a suggestive manner.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that Langley threatened to shoot an additional patron.
While officers were transporting Langley to the Chicopee Police Department for booking, he proceeded to make threatening comments towards the officers.
Langley continued to make threatening comments towards Chicopee officers while he was being booked.
He was held on $2,500 bail and was transported to District Court Tuesday morning, where he was arraigned on the following charges:
- OUI liquor
- Assault and battery on a disabled person over 60
- Resisting arrest
- Threat to commit a crime
- Threat to murder a police officer
- Fail to stop for police
