SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In an effort to reduce waste and remove reusable items such as clothing, shoes, belts and bedding from the trash stream, the city of Chicopee is now collecting these items separately on garbage pick-up day.
Starting this week, pink plastic bags given to residents in Chicopee are being used to collect clean and dry reusable textile materials in a new effort to reduce the amount of waste coming out of homes and businesses.
“The types of items that you can put in the pink bag can be shoes and old rags and some clothes that, even if they can be re-used, they can be put into the pink bag," said Chicopee's acting DPW superintendent Elizabette Botelho.
Items can also include pocketbooks, curtains, and stuffed animals.
Once the items are on your curb on trash day, an organization called SimpleRecycling will pick up the items and bring them to a donation center.
The Chicopee Department of Public Works told Western Mass News that this program comes as the local landfill is about to close and the city will no longer benefit from the reduced waste disposal costs and will have to pay a premium.
“So by increasing the amount we recycle, we reduce our cost. That’s really the benefit, that’s the overall benefit, and as well as to the environment by reducing the amount of waste that goes into the landfill," Botelho noted.
According to the city’s website, they estimate 10 percent of Chicopee's trash is made up of textiles that could be reclaimed.
After the items are collected, the city will receive a certain amount of money from Simple Recycling based on how many tons are collected.
Throughout the city of Chicopee, there are also recycle bins where you can donate unwanted textiles as well and if you are wondering items you can recycle, you can CLICK HERE.
