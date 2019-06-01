SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In 2011 a tornado formed in West Springfield and then crossed the Connecticut River over the Memorial Bridge and into Springfield.
One school principal that day never expected what would happen next once it entered the city.
The tornado tore through the south end leaving damage in several neighborhoods, and eventually moved its way towards Brookings' Elementary School.
Terry Power who was the principal at Brookings' that day, and still is today, and she said thankfully most of the students that day were already home given when it started.
She said the damage was deplorable.
Walls were blown out, bricks everywhere, windows blown out and desks and chairs flipped over.
But she said they were able to recover thanks to a lot of help from the community.
"I love our community, we're here for each other when things get rough. We step up to the plate and help out in any way that we possibly can and it felt good on the receiving end and I look forward to doing it if it were ever needed to help anyone else out," Principal Power said.
A new Brookings' Elementary School was built and opened in 2015, Power said thanks to federal funds.
She said there are plans in the work to potential to make a housing project out of the old building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.