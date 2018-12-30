SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today is day five of the 7 day tradition of Kwanzaa and Springfield held a city wide event Saturday night.
This was Springfield's 11th Annual Kwanzaa celebration and the entire event was just that, a celebration.
From the music to the dancing to even Double Dutch. The people of Springfield gathered to celebrate family and faith.
"We're celebrating Kwanzaa!" Mayor Domenic Sarno told Western Mass News Saturday evening.
Kwanzaa is a 7 day celebration of the African American culture.
"Kwanzaa is the first fruit celebration that is happening in Africa right now. Dr. Karenga created Kwanzza so we as African Americans can focus in on our culture and our sojourn here to America," says Ayanna Crawford, Kwanzaa historian.
Darryl Moss told us, "Kwanzaa is that time of year where we get together and remind ourselves who we are."
And Saturday night the city of Springfield joined in on the festivities.
Mayor Domenic Sarno told Western Mass News his favorite part of Kwanzaa is its focus on unification.
"But its really the community coming together... celebrating as one," he says.
Saturday night was the 11th Annual Springfield city celebration for Kwanzaa... something Kwanzaa expert and historian Ayanna Crowford says means a lot to the African American community.
"The city of Springfield... whcih were so honored... celebrates Kwanzaa each and every year and dedicates a whole week to celebrate Kwanzaa in their homes," she notes.
They say the purpose of Kwanzaa is to join together with family and friends each night of the 7 day celebration. They light a candle that represents a different principle.
Saturday night they used song, dance and poetry to represent each of those principles. They also had a market that supported local vendors.
"We're just giving the community the opportunity to express their talents in many ways," Ayannas says.
And her final bit of advice to make the most of Kwanzaa...
"Light a candle on the principle night and reflect on that principle and how you'll internalize that principle for the new year and every day."
Even though there are only a couple days left of the holiday, Ayannas says Kwanzaa doesn't have to just be 7 days because each principle celebrated applies to our daily lives 365 days of the year.
