SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - To help kick off the holiday season festivities, the 'Feztival of Trees' is being held at the Melha Shriner Center.
It's somewhat of a winter wonderland, with about fifty-five trees being apart of the feztival this year, and each is decorated with different themes.
The great thing is folks have the opportunity to win one of the trees and take home the prizes that come with it.
All you have to do is get a ticket at the door, place them into the candy canes right below the tree, and, in a couple of weeks, the winners will be announced.
One of the organizers of this great event tells Western Mass News the community support is amazing, and each tree is donated by different organizations and volunteers.
"We decided to try this, and," event organizer Russ Mitchell tells us. "Get the kids more involved. This is one weekend to get kids in the Christmas spirit, [and] in the holiday spirit."
Along with the possibility of winning one of the trees, there are also multiple raffle prizes.
Kids also had the opportunity to take pictures with Mr. and Mrs. Clause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.