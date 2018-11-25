It's officially the holiday season!
To Help kick off the festivities, the 'Feztival of Trees' was held at the Melha Shrine Center.
There were about 55 trees all decorated with different themes.
Those who attended had the chance to win a tree and all the prizes that came with it.
One of the organizers Russ Mitchell, tells Western Mass News each tree is donated by different organizations and volunteers to help make the event special and fun for all, "to see everyone come and actually enjoy doing it. that's what we're here for - we're here for the kids".
Families got to enjoy a nice breakfast, write letters to Santa and take photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
