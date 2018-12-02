15th-annual Hot Chocolate Run in Northampton to benefit victims of domestic assault.

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - About 6,300 people were expected to attend the 15th-annual Hot Chocolate Run Sunday morning.
The run benefits Safe Passage, an organization that supports victims of domestic assault.
At 9 a.m., folks, who were just walking, started on their route, but, shortly after, participants began lining up for the Fun Run 5K.
The Hot Chocolate Run has raised over $628,000 so far.
Safe Passage supports victims of domestic assault and their children by providing legal services and shelter to victims.
The folks that are participating have either been affected by domestic assault themselves or are supporting a loved one who was affected.
With over 6,000 people participating, it just goes to show how many people are affected by domestic assault, and the support that community has given to these individuals.
"It's one of the major ways our community comes together to," event organizer Marianne Winters tells us. "Support survivors, and it's just an amazing display of community support."
Those who did participate Sunday of course received homemade hot chocolate, and a souvenir mug that they can take home with them as well.
A Road Race 5K was also held at 10:15.
