SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Children and parents gathered at the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield on Saturday morning for the 11th Annual Kids Safety Expo.
The event raises awareness educating the public on the best ways to keep their kids safe.
One of the organizations there for the event 'Unify Against Bullying' said kids and parents were present all with one thing in mind: Safety.
Ashley Kohl, who is a representative for 'Unify Against Bullying' spoke about the importance of the annual event.
"It's bringing the community together to promote safety and everyone is coming here with their kids, adults, grandparents and they're giving away free bike helmets fingerprinting and there are all kinds of activities here that show that safety is important and that it's top of mind," Kohl explained.
More than 15 different organizations from around western Mass were in attendance today.
