WHATELY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Mutts and Mimosas fundraiser was held late Sunday morning at the Quonquont Farm and Orchard.
People and their loyal companions were able to participate in a dog scent scavenger hunt, walking games, and more.
The 6th-annual fundraiser supports the Dakin Humane Society and guests were asked to bring in canned dog food donation.
