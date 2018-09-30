WHATELY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Mutts and Mimosas fundraiser was held late Sunday morning at the Quonquont Farm and Orchard.

People and their loyal companions were able to participate in a dog scent scavenger hunt, walking games, and more.

The 6th-annual fundraiser supports the Dakin Humane Society and guests were asked to bring in canned dog food donation.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Content Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.