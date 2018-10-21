SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Thousands gathered in Springfield Sunday morning for the annual 'Rays of Hope' Walk and Run.
The event has been raising money and awareness for breast cancer for the last twenty-five years.
"Every year since its inception," Rays of Hope chair Denise Jordan tells us. "The race gets bigger and bigger. With this being the 25th anniversary, I anticipated it having a much larger crowd than normal."
A breast cancer survivor herself, Denise tells Western Mass News this event provides strength and hope for so many people.
"As a survivor," continued Denise. "Its made a huge difference, because the money that is raised goes towards research, but it also goes towards the care of survivors and their families before treatment, during treatment, and, most important, after treatment. All the funds that's raised during 'Rays of Hope' goes towards those efforts."
Twenty-five years and 24,000 walks later, the event has raised more than $14 million.
Sunday's Walk and Run toward the cure of breast cancer celebrated a milestone of supporting individuals and families touched by breast cancer.
"We just want to make sure we keep spreading the importance of having a mammogram, and," says Denise. "That there is research being done to hopefully find a cure."
Denise has one message for anyone out there battling breast cancer.
"Just keep the faith," said Denise. "This too shall pass. There's so many strides in regards to research. As long as we keep a positive attitude and we make sure we maintain preventive care, and have our mammograms when we're supposed to, that's half the battle."
Our very own Dave Madsen was today's MC.
Western Mass News is so proud to sponsor the 'Rays of Hope' Walk and Run.
We've been involved since the beginning, when the event began twenty-five years ago.
