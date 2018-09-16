SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The 28th Annual Springfield Puerto Rican Parade kicked off Sunday morning as crowds watched from the sidelines. 

More than 100 groups from New England are marching.

The parade started at about 11 a.m. from between Wason Avenue and Main Street and will end between Boland Way and Main St.

Now police have closed off the area to traffic including a portion of Main St. from the Chicopee Line to Boland Way and we're told that will go into this afternoon.  

