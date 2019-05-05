WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hundreds gathered together this morning for the 'Walk of Champions' at the Quabbin Reservoir.
It's an event that honors and remembers loved ones affected by cancer.
Sunday... rain or shine, the 14th annual 'Walk of Champions' was held.
Those participating were either cancer survivors or family members who have lost someone to cancer.
It's a day full of emotion for many.
But the great thing about this event is that all the money raised by these participants go right back into the community to help local residents who are facing cancer right now.
"For me, I'm a breast cancer survivor. I was treated about 12 months ago and I'm still here and I'm fighting and they continue to support me. It's really just a great cause," Christina Cronin told Western Mass News.
Since the start of the walk back in 2006, participants have raised more than $900,000.
Just last year the event helped fund the expansion of Baystate Regional Cancer Program located in Ware.
With the help of 'Walk of Champions' they were able to double the size of the unit! Proof that the money raised goes right back into the community.
The walk has also been able to help support counseling, educational outreach, medications, state of the art equipment and much more on the Baystate Mary Lane campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.