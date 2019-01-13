FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The 104th Fighter Wing out of Barnes will be performing a flyover at the New England Patriots playoff game today!
The Patriots VS. Chargers game kicks off at 1 p.m. on CBS3.
Barnes Air National Guard Base out of Westfield reported Sunday that they will be performing an F-15 Eagle flyover.
This will happen during the opening ceremony.
The F-15 Eagles will be flying in formation...it's a performance the 104th Fighter Wing does during special events as a way to help train pilots and ground crews.
At Gillette Stadium today for the game? Or know of someone who is? If you shoot video of the flyover, share it with us for the news! Send to shareit@westernmassnews.com and we'll be sure to courtesy you.
Watch the Patriots VS Chargers game only on CBS3 at 1 p.m.
