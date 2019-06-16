SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There continues to be a growing number of suspects facing charges in connection to Big Papi's shooting.
There is now a tenth suspect.
It's been a week of new developments after David Ortiz was shot while outside of a club in the Dominican Republic.
As the Ortiz family anxiously awaits big Papi's recovery, investigators have been working around the clock to find those responsible.
Initially, there were just 4 suspects, and then 6, and now ten suspects are in custody in connection to the shooting.
This after another man, Gabriel Alexander Perez Vizcaino turned himself into police.
Dominican Republican investigators have revealed that the entire plot to shoot Ortiz came with a reward of 400,000 pesos, which is about $8,000.
According to prosecutors, there suspects arrived at the bar Ortiz was at in two cars, and a motorcycle.
After the alleged gunman, Rolfi Ferras Crus shot Ortiz at close-range, he ran away.
The big question now is who ordered the shooting, and why?
The various suspects now face a number of different charges.
They range from attempted murder, attempted homicide, gang activity, gun violations and accessory to attempted murder.
In an Instagram post on Father's Day, Tiffany Ortiz, Gig Papi's wife of 23 years said that the day "Brings with it a new appreciation for life and awareness in what truly matters."
That tenth suspect, Vizcaino, is expected to be arraigned in court on Monday and prosecutors hope to reveal more about his alleged role in the plot to shoot Big Papi.
