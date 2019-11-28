(WGGB/WSHM) -- Thanksgiving day means rivalry games for many high school football teams across western Massachusetts.
Fans braved the wind and clouds Thursday morning to see their teams face-off on the gridiron.
Some of today's highly anticipated games included West Sprimgfield at Agawam where the Terriers won 48-0.
Holyoke took on South Hadley where the Tigers ousted the Purple Knights 50-26.
Another game featured crosstown rivals, Longmeadow versus East Longmeadow.
Longmeadow took the win 14-6.
