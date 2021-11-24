PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Demore's Automotive will be distributing Thanksgiving meals to senior citizens in Palmer on Wednesday for the third year in a row.
Meals will be picked up from Russo's Lakeside Seafood and Steak House and then will be distributed to the Palmer Senior Center.
Jay Demore, owner of Demore’s Automotive, will also donate meals to the Palmer Domestic Violence Task Force, and to the Second Congregational Church in Palmer.
12-year-old Palmer High School student Aiden Szenda will join Demore to help distribute the meals.
Szenda is a member of Interact, a club at the high school for students ages 12-18, whose mission is to join together to tackle issues in their community.
He reached out to Demore last year when he heard about the donation his business was making to the Palmer Food Share and wanted to help.
