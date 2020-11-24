(CBS) -- Millions of families are planning smaller feasts for Thanksgiving this year because of COVID-19. For many Americans, it will cost a little less this year.
The American Farm Bureau Federation says a classic Thanksgiving meal for ten including a 16-pound turkey, sweet potatoes, stuffing, rolls, cranberries, vegetables, and pumpkin pie will cost just $4.69 per person. That’s down 20 cents from 2019. The American Farm Bureau Federation's price is based on more than 230 cost surveys completed by shoppers in all 50 states. The main reason for lower price is turkey is cheaper.
Chief Economist for the American Farm Bureau Federation John Newton says, "The price of the turkey came in at $1.21 per pound. That was down 7% from what we saw last year." He says many grocery stores are pricing turkeys low to get shoppers in the door. And demand is changing this year. Smaller family gatherings have many people buying just legs and breasts or smaller turkeys.
Dr. Melissa Hawkins usually travels with her husband and children to Florida for Thanksgiving. "To visit with family - aunts, and uncles, and cousins. And we usually spend almost a week down in Florida, having a great time," she says.
This year, the epidemiologist isn't taking any chances because of the coronavirus pandemic. She will be cooking for immediate family at home near Washington, D.C. She says, "just us and my mom outside. We're hoping that the weather cooperates. That's the plan."
Hawkins' plan includes a traditional dinner with turkey and all the trimmings. She is sticking with the traditional size entree. "We're gonna go with the leftovers. That's the best part of Thanksgiving."
The doctor is hoping next year to be back celebrating the holiday with extended family again.
