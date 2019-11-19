WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With Thanksgiving fast approaching, attention turns to holiday travel, which is expected to really really pick up starting a week from today.
If you have plans to hit the road, we have some advice on what to expect next week.
Nobody likes to sit in traffic and this season may be worse than what we've seen before.
With the holiday season upon us, starting with Thanksgiving, it appears the number of people traveling this year may be up.
Sandra Marsian with AAA Pioneer Valley told Western Mass News anyone planning a trip should be prepared for extra crowds.
"For Thanksgiving day travel, it's one of the biggest holidays that people travel for each year. We're seeing the second highest on record travel," Marsian added.
Compared to last year, AAA expects holiday travel in New England to be up about three percent this Thanksgiving.
Nearly 2.5 million people will heading somewhere for the holiday and 285,000 of them are traveling by air. That's five percent more than last year.
Taking a look at Massachusetts alone, AAA estimates nearly 1.3 million people will be traveling. That's up a little over three percent from last year, with a five-percent increase in air travel.
Marsian said Thanksgiving is just the start of how busy these holidays are expecting to be.
"We expect, with Thanksgiving being up over three percent over the last year, we expect Christmas to follow suit that holiday week period that we do our analysis for," Marsian added.
Keeping in the mind the potential for crowded highways and airports, it's important to time-out your trip carefully.
“If you can go any other day besides the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, you’d be doing yourself a favor," Marsian explained.
Bsides avoiding Wednesday, both AAA and MassDOT agree:
If you can, plan to travel this coming Saturday or Sunday - before traffic is expected to pick up.
If you are traveling next week, it's best to avoid being out on the roads between the hours of 3:30 p.m and 7:30 p.m. if you can.
If traveling by air, monitor your airline because flight times may change.
Arrive at the airport earlier than normal.
Marsian said there is good news about coming home traffic.
“Because a lot of people will extend it to make it a long weekend out of it, we see that the return dates are a little bit easier, traffic wise, than what you might see on the way there.”
