GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We are just four days away from Thanksgiving, which means millions of families across the country are busy getting ready to host the holiday feast.
Traditionally, that includes a turkey.
Meet Roger.
"He's very silly and very fun," stated Greenfield resident Alyssa Nelson.
The talkative turkey is gearing up for Thanksgiving with the Nelson family, but not in the way you might think.
"He's the family pet," continued Alyssa. "It's very cool to have a turkey."
Back in April, Mark brought the baby turkey home, planning to raise him and enjoy the now-fifteen-pound bird as their Thanksgiving centerpiece.
"As he grew," stated Greenfield resident Mark Nelson. "We had him inside the house. The kids were snuggling behind him on the couch, acting like he was a hamster or little dog and he grew on us. Now, he's here living."
Surrounded by two chickens and two ducks, Roger has made himself comfortable at the Nelson's Greenfield home.
"Every morning," continued Mark. "I pulled him out of the dog house here, and he's first in line to get food and water. The ducks are usually right behind him, followed by the chickens."
Roger isn't camera shy.
You may have seen him on your television screen before.
"It's not every day you're asked," said Mark. "Can I put your turkey in a commercial."
Last month, Mark and the kids took Roger to the Great Falls Fest.
Between showing off his feathers and posing for selfies, a production company spotted Roger, and made him the star of a new commercial.
"They contacted me, and," stated Mark. "Asked how tame he was, and I said 'I don't know how to answer this, but we'll give it a try'. Her performed. He thinks he is a celebrity personality now."
Unlike millions of other turkeys across the country, you will still find Roger gobbling and wobbling outside the Nelson's home after Thanksgiving.
"Our dad got a wild turkey, and," says Alyssa. "That's what we're eating for Thanksgiving. Not our turkey, a wild turkey."
"He's just going to live here the rest of his life," stated Mark. "He's just like a family dog."
