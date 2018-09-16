EAST LONGMEADOW (WGGB/WSHM) - With Fall just around the corner, The Apple Place opened its annual interactive corn maze Saturday.
Titled 'A Dinosaur Adventure', the farm says each person receives a passport and needs to locate key places within the maze, including a fifteen-foot tall T-Rex, a volcano, and a bone yard.
The Apple Place maze is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
