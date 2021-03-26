WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Big E will become a regional vaccination site, with approval just being announced by the city's mayor.
According to Mayor Will Reichelt, the Governor's Office and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health gave the approval today.
"At this time, we are still working with the state to finalize the details of the collaborative, including a start date for services. We have been advised that we can begin services once the state receives sufficient inventory from the federal government to supply our local collaborative with ample doses to begin a large scale operation," says Reichelt.
West Springfield will be collaborating with Agawam, Westfield, Southwick, Granville, and Tolland on this.
Vaccination services will be at the Transportation Building at Gate 1 on the fairgrounds, at 1315 Memorial Ave.
Reichelt says more details to come "in the near future" regarding how registration will work.
"We are excited for the opportunity to provide this critical public health service to the region and look forward to providing our residents with the highest quality service possible!," Reichelt notes.
