WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Heartbreaking news for the Western Mass community after The Big E's 'Beulah' the elephant has died at the age of 54.
Officials say that Beulah died of natural causes.
Earlier this week, controversy sparked after Beulah was found laying on the ground causing many to question her health.
Beulah was removed from the Fair for health-related issues prior to her death.
Western Mass Animal Rights Advocates Sheryl Becker said that they noticed the elephants health was not good at The Big E over the weekend, and hearing she passed away is devastating.
"Beulah hadn't been seen in over 11 months by the public. She hadn't been in public view and that really concerned us," Becker said. "Then we see her here and she just looked horrendous and we were just like how is she going to make it 17 days at The Big E?"
President and CEO of The Big E Gene Cassidy tells Western Mass News that they are heartbroken.
"If you truly loved Beulah , kindly remember her and the Commerford family in your thoughts and prayers. They have lost a loved one."
Western Mass News reached out to the Commerford family but have not heard back yet.
