WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Big news coming out of West Springfield today.
It's now official - The Big E Is back this year for sure - running September 17th through October 3rd.
Western Mass News is getting answers on what the fair will look like this year and despite the Covid-19 pandemic, organizers say it won’t look that much different!
The fair was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 restrictions and organizers had to wait for approval for this year’s fair from city and state leaders.
Today, President and CEO of The Eastern States Exposition, Eugene Cassidy was happy to announce The Big E will officially happen!
He says this is big news for vendors who were hit hard financially by the pandemic
"The best part for me today is to be able to realize that we can bring the economy back with the opening of The Big E and that's powerful. So many people depend on us for their living," Cassidy says.
He adds that some vendors from previous years did not make it through the pandemic. So people can expect to see some new vendors and new rides and attractions.
We're told more announcements will be coming later this summer.
Coming up tonight on Western Mass News starting at 4PM on CBS3 hear from a local family owned vendor who is excited for this year’s fair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.