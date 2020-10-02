SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many restaurants have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but one at MGM Springfield is back open for business beginning today.
“We are very excited to bring The Chandler experience back to the community,” said Abe Berry, vice president of hospitality at MGM Springfield
After six months, The Chandler Steakhouse at MGM is re-opening and once again welcoming customers.
Staff told Western Mass News they are happy to be back at the restaurant.
“It feels good. I’m happy to be cooking again and seeing people come through the door,” said executive sous chef Marcel Minto.
Safety measures have been put in place for customers and staff.
“We’ve introduced new safety protocols and things that the company rolled out and the state. It’s not going to change the experience,” Berry noted.
Safety protocols include plexiglass throughout the restaurant, QR codes to view the menu on phones, an online reservation service, and other measures to keep staff and customers socially distant.
“You are also going to see the tables are very much social distanced in the dining room and in the bar itself, some of them exceeding the six foot marker to make guest feel safe and secure while they are dining with us,” Berry explained.
Staff told Western Mass News the restaurant will seat parties up to six with 50 percent capacity.
Initially, The Chandler will only be open on Friday and Saturday nights from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
“Again, really focusing on the safety and demand, of course, of our guests and so I think that’s the big piece for us. We want to take it very slow and methodical approach to make sure we are following all city guidelines,” Berry noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.