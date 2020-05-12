(WGGB/WSHM) -- On Tuesday, ABC presented “The Happy Days of Garry Marshall” celebrating the legendary Hollywood director, producer, screenwriter, and actor.
Marshall was responsible for such iconic shows as “Lavern and Shirley” and, of course, “Happy Days,” bringing to life such memorable characters as Richie Cunningham and Arthur Fonzerelli, better known as ‘The Fonz.’
A little-known fact is that ‘The Fonz,’ Henry Winkler, is actually a longtime friend of our own Ray Hershel.
The two college buddies recently sat down for a video chat.
Tonight, an exclusive look at their reunion, what Winkler has to say about his mentor, Garry Marshall, and how he keeps smiling during this challenging times.
Through Zoom, actor Henry Winkler and Ray Hershel were back together again.
Winkler: “I am so happy that we got to do this together!”
Hershel: “I am too!"
The two fraternity brothers went to Emerson College together in the 60's and have stayed in touch ever since.
Winkler even sent a video congratulations when Ray retired from Western Mass News two years ago after 50 years in broadcasting, all at ABC40.
During a visit to Springfield in the 70's, Henry even stopped by Western Mass News for a visit.
Hershel: “Remember this, when you first got to the station.”
Winkler: “Oh my gosh! Look at us! Look at those pants!"
Hershel: "Those plaid pants."
Winkler: "Oh my gosh! Oh, isn't that phenomenal.”
Winkler even took over the weather forecast live that day.
The two caught up on life, just before the ABC special celebrating Garry Marshall.
“I met Garry for the first time in the audition of ‘The Fonz.’ He wanted a gigantic Italian, six feet tall. He got a short Jew. He was open enough to see that I could bring something to the part,” Winkler said.
The two became like family.
“He was my mentor. He was a father figure. He was so wise,” Winkler explained.
The father figure, Winkler said, that wisely brought together the cast of “Happy Days” and created magic.
“You cannot buy chemistry. You can't make it up. It’s either there or it’s not,” Winkler added.
Through the years, Winkler has created a long list of achievements on screen and off, including author of 35 books.
“Outside of my family, it is the greatest achievement of my entire life,” Winkler noted.
The books are all designed for middle school age children. The latest one is titled “Alien Superstar.”
“It’s a middle grade reader about an alien who has to leave a repressive society and lands on the only address he knows on earth: the back lot of Universal Studios,” Winkler said.
Winkler, a superstar in his own right, realized the dream of becoming an author after struggling in school.
“I am dyslexic. You never get over your dyslexia. You only learn to negotiate it,” Winkler said.
…and has he!
Most recently, Winkler received critical acclaim for his role in the HBO series “Barry” now in its third season and just wrapped up a new film due out in October - before COVID-19 hit.
“This COVID-19 thing is an equalizer. It doesn't matter who you are or what you do. We are now all in the same boat,” Winkler noted.
Stuck at home, Winkler and wife of 40 years, Stacey, are keeping busy.
“We do crossword puzzles, we play with the dogs. I love Twitter,” Winkler said.
In addition, catching up with old friends like Ray and his wife of 50 years, Maureen.
Winkler: “Maureen, you look fantastic!”
Maureen Hershel: “Aw, you're good.”
Wishing everyone more happy days to come.
Winkler: “Wow, Ray. Look at us!"
Hershel: "What memories huh?"
Winkler: "Fantastic! I'm very excited! That was lovely!”
