HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's pretty often that we report on yet another retailer or company closing their doors nationwide, especially in the rise of online shopping.
Tonight, we have a different story: a business celebrating continued success.
"I was a little bit nervous, because I didn’t even know how to run the register," Maria Muche, owner of The Greek Place, tells us.
Maria Muche says she was anxious about opening her restaurant in the Holyoke Mall back in 1979.
Forty years later and on Friday the thirteenth no less...
"I’m very superstitious," says Muche
The Greek Place is a testament to how Maria took those nerves and built lasting success.
"Even the big stores have come and gone. It’s hard to survive these days," continued Muche.
With more people shopping online, Maria says she sells something you can't buy with the click of a button.
"I’m very fortunate than my food is unique. It’s healthy food. Most of everything is homemade and I have customers that come from Agawam, Springfield," said Muche.
And Belchertown as this diner tells Western Mass News.
"[How often do you come here?] Almost every other day when the kids are in school. This is something different," Belchertown resident Bernadette Guillermo stated.
After forty years in business and seeing stores come and go, Maria says the one thing that hasn’t changed is her love for the customers.
"There was times in my life I don’t think I could’ve survived life without them. They saw me through a lot of hard times," added Muche.
