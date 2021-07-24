WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The Hampden County 4H & Youth Fair took place Saturday, in the Mallary Complex at the Big E.
This was the first 4H fair held in Massachusetts since 2019.
4H at the Big E gives 12 to 18-year-olds an opportunity to work on projects to bring to the fair. This event allowed them to showcase their work to all of New England.
4H members get to participate in programs with dairy, beef cattle, dairy goats and sheep, dogs and horses.
"Whats your favorite part of the event?" we asked.
"With the cows yeah," said Caence Frigon.
The kids that work with the animals stay on the grounds for three to four days full of shows and contests.
