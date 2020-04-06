SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two of the area's health providers have released new information as it relates to coronavirus testing.
TRINITY HEALTH OF NEW ENGLAND (as of Thursday, April 2)
- 4,934 people tested across their health system
- 3,010 tested negative
- 789 tested positive
- 1,135 pending
BAYSTATE HEALTH (as of Monday, April 6)
- 2,131 people tested across their health system
- 1,628 tested negative
- 471 tested positive
- 32 pending
Baystate Health added additional data related to their hospitalizations, as of Monday, April 6:
- 161 hospitalized patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection
- 35 of those 161 people are in critical care units
- 41 hospitalized patients are under investigation for COVID-19 infection
"We are not reporting hospital-specific data to ensure patient privacy is maintained, especially in our smaller facilities," Baystate Health explained.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
