SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two of the area's health providers have released information as it relates to coronavirus testing.
TRINITY HEALTH OF NEW ENGLAND (as of Tuesday, April 28)
- 14,697 people tested across their health system
- 9,244 tested negative
- 4,946 tested positive
- 507 pending
COOLEY DICKINSON HEALTH CARE (as of Wednesday, April 29)
- 10 people are hospitalized with COVID-19
- 3 of those 10 people are in the ICU
- 0 inpatients are under investigation for COVID-19
- Total: 198 people under investigation, including inpatients
- Total: 415 people positive for COVID-19
BAYSTATE HEALTH (as of Wednesday, April 29)
- 5,986 people tested (315 more tests since Tuesday)
- 4,782 tested negative (242 more since Tuesday)
- 1,085 (18.1) tested positive (31 more since Tuesday)
- 119 pending
- 110 people are hospitalized with COVID-19
- 14 of those 110 people are critical care units
- 9 people are hospitalized patients under investigation for COVID-19
Baystate Health explained that the percentage of positive tests, out of all tests performed, will likely gradually decline as more a wider group of patients - with a broad range of symptoms - is tested.
Since the pandemic began, Baystate noted that the percentage of positive tests has gone down from approximately 24 percent to 18.1 percent.
Patients by hospital:
- Baystate Medical Center: 103 COVID-19 confirmed, 4 people under investigation
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center: 2 COVID-19 confirmed, 2 people under investigation
- Baystate Wing Hospital: 2 COVID-19 confirmed, 2 people under investigation
- Baystate Noble Hospital: 3 COVID-19 confirmed, 1 people under investigation
"We continue to be tracking with our epidemic curve model that shows us to be in a plateau position that is now trending downwards for both hospitalizations and critical care," Baystate explained.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
