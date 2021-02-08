SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two of the area's health providers have released information as it relates to coronavirus testing.
COOLEY DICKINSON HEALTH CARE (as of Friday, February 5)
- 13 people are hospitalized with COVID-19
- 0 inpatients under investigation for COVID-19
- Total: 104 people under investigation, including inpatients
- Total: 2,291 people positive for COVID-19 to date
BAYSTATE HEALTH (as of Monday, February 8)
- 125 people are hospitalized with COVID-19
- 10 of those 125 patients is in a critical care unit
Patients by hospital:
- Baystate Medical Center: 105 COVID-19 confirmed
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center: 5 COVID-19 confirmed
- Baystate Wing Hospital: 10 COVID-19 confirmed
- Baystate Noble Hospital: 5 COVID-19 confirmed
COVID-19 Vaccine Doses:
- 9,050 first doses administered by Baystate Health
- 8,073 second doses administered by Baystate Health
- 4,004 future appointments scheduled for first doses in next 15 days
- 10,939 future appointments scheduled for second doses in next 36 days
"As testing is now widespread and many facilities beyond Baystate Health are conducting tests, we now are focusing solely on inpatient numbers. Statewide testing numbers are available on the Massachusetts Department of Public Health COVID-19 Dashboard. However, if there is a significant event that affects the testing numbers, we will do a one-time reporting of those figures," Baystate Health said in a statement.
"We will continue to closely monitor our curves as states ease restrictions and mass gatherings continue. Careful vigilance will also provide early clues to any potential recurrent surge of the regional pandemic," Baystate Health said in a statement.
