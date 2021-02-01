Here's a look at some local cities and towns that have enacted parking bans:
AGAWAM
A parking ban is in effect starting Monday, February 1 at 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Wednesday, February 3.
BELCHERTOWN
Seasonal parking ban in effect from 11:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. from November 1 to April 1.
CHICOPEE
Parking ban will be in effect from 12 p.m. Monday, February 1 until 5 p.m. Tuesday, February 2. No parking on main roads and no parking on the EVEN side of secondary roads.
DEERFIELD
Seasonal parking ban in effect from November 1 to May 1, with no on-street parking between the hours of 1 a.m. until 6 a.m.
EAST LONGMEADOW
Parking ban will be in effect from 5 p.m. Monday, February 1 until 5 p.m. Tuesday, February 2
GRANBY
Parking ban will be in effect from 8 a.m. Monday, February 1 until 12 p.m. Tuesday, February 2
GRANVILLE
Seasonal parking ban in effect from November 1 to April 30.
HOLLAND
Seasonal parking ban in effect from November 1 to March 31.
HOLYOKE
A parking ban is in effect starting Monday, February 1 at 10 a.m. until further notice. Parking on the odd numbered side of any of the city streets is not allowed, along with no parking in cul-de-sacs.
LONGMEADOW
There is a parking ban in effect beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, February 1 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 2.
PALMER
There is an enforced seasonal parking ban starting at 1 a.m. until 6 a.m. from December 1 until March 31.
PITTSFIELD
A parking ban is in effect starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, February 1 until 7 a.m. on Wednesday, February 3.
SOUTH HADLEY
A parking ban will be in effect from 12 p.m. Monday, February 1, until Wednesday, February 3 at 12 p.m.
SOUTHWICK
A parking ban will be in effect from 9 a.m. Monday, February 1, until Tuesday, February 2 at 6 p.m.
SPRINGFIELD
A parking ban will be in effect from 9 a.m. Monday, February 1, until further notice.
- There is no parking on the even side of the street from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m.
- There is no parking on the odd side of the street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WARE
A seasonal parking ban is in effect from December 1 until March 31.
WESTFIELD
Parking ban will be in effect from 9 a.m. Monday, February 1 until further notice
WEST SPRINGFIELD
Parking ban will be in effect from 1 p.m. Monday until further notice. No parking on either side of any public way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.