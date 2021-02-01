Parking Bans generic new look 2019

Here's a look at some local cities and towns that have enacted parking bans:

AGAWAM

A parking ban is in effect starting Monday, February 1 at 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Wednesday, February 3.

BELCHERTOWN

Seasonal parking ban in effect from 11:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. from November 1 to April 1.

CHICOPEE

Parking ban will be in effect from 12 p.m. Monday, February 1 until 5 p.m. Tuesday, February 2.   No parking on main roads and no parking on the EVEN side of secondary roads.

DEERFIELD 

Seasonal parking ban in effect from November 1 to May 1, with no on-street parking between the hours of 1 a.m. until 6 a.m. 

EAST LONGMEADOW

Parking ban will be in effect from 5 p.m. Monday, February 1 until 5 p.m. Tuesday, February 2

GRANBY

Parking ban will be in effect from 8 a.m. Monday, February 1 until 12 p.m. Tuesday, February 2 

GRANVILLE

Seasonal parking ban in effect from November 1 to April 30. 

HOLLAND

Seasonal parking ban in effect from November 1 to March 31. 

HOLYOKE

A parking ban is in effect starting Monday, February 1 at 10 a.m. until further notice. Parking on the odd numbered side of any of the city streets is not allowed, along with no parking in cul-de-sacs.

LONGMEADOW 

There is a parking ban in effect beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, February 1 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 2. 

PALMER 

There is an enforced seasonal parking ban starting at 1 a.m. until 6 a.m. from December 1 until March 31.

PITTSFIELD 

A parking ban is in effect starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, February 1 until 7 a.m. on Wednesday, February 3.

SOUTH HADLEY 

A parking ban will be in effect from 12 p.m. Monday, February 1, until Wednesday, February 3 at 12 p.m. 

SOUTHWICK 

A parking ban will be in effect from 9 a.m. Monday, February 1, until Tuesday, February 2 at 6 p.m. 

SPRINGFIELD

A parking ban will be in effect from 9 a.m. Monday, February 1, until further notice.

  • There is no parking on the even side of the street from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m.
  • There is no parking on the odd side of the street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

WARE

A seasonal parking ban is in effect from December 1 until March 31.

WESTFIELD

Parking ban will be in effect from 9 a.m. Monday, February 1 until further notice

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Parking ban will be in effect from 1 p.m. Monday until further notice.  No parking on either side of any public way.

