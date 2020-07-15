HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's new information regarding veteran resident deaths at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home.
Officials with the state's Executive Office of Health and Human Services said Wednesday that 100 veterans have died since March 1.
Of those who died:
- 76 tested positive for COVID-19
- 20 tested negative
- 1 unknown
- 3 recovered
The most recent death was a veteran resident tested negative.
All veteran residents have been retested, and the results as of July 15 are as follows:
- Retesting results of all residents:
- 0 veteran residents are positive (across the Home and those at Holyoke Medical Center)
- 38 veteran residents have tested negative
- 82 veterans have recovered after testing positive
- 1 resident is refusing testing
In terms of where the residents are located, the Executive Office of Health and Human Services said:
- 119 residents are onsite
- 27 residents are offsite
- 26 residents are at a dedicated skilled nursing unit at Holyoke Medical Center
- 1 resident is receiving acute care offsite
Employees at the Home have been retested and have clinically recovered.
Western Mass News continue to follow this story and will have the latest on-air and online as it becomes available.
(4) comments
What happened to all those veterans is horrible. The HSH been mismanaged and underfunded for a long time. Baker appointed a hack to run the place. Sad....
And this has placed Holyoke in national news - front page on ABC.
Made UK papers too-saw it in Daily Mail yesterday
In the immortal words of Lt. Lockhart: "It's a huge sh*t sandwich and we're all gonna have to take a bite."
