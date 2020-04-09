HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's new information regarding the veterans deaths at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home.
Officials with the state's Executive Office of Health and Human Services reports that 32 veterans have now died. That's up one from yesterday.
Of those who died:
- 28 tested positive for COVID-19
- 4 tested negative
Meantime, 69 residents have tested positive and 126 residents have tested negative.
When it comes to the staff, 68 workers tested positive, while 210 others tested negative.
(1) comment
In the immortal words of Lt. Lockhart: "It's a huge sh*t sandwich and we're all gonna have to take a bite."
