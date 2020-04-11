HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's new information regarding the veterans deaths at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home.

Officials with the state's Executive Office of Health and Human Services reports that 35 veterans have now died. That's up three from yesterday.

Of those who died:

  • 31 tested positive for COVID-19
  • 6 tested negative

Meantime, 76 residents have tested positive, 99 residents have tested negative, and 17 have pending tests. 

When it comes to the staff, 43 workers tested positive and 215 have tested negative.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2020 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Polarhound
Polarhound

In the immortal words of Lt. Lockhart: "It's a huge sh*t sandwich and we're all gonna have to take a bite."

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.