HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's new information regarding the veterans deaths at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home.
Officials with the state's Executive Office of Health and Human Services reports that 38 veterans have now died.
Of those who died:
- 32 tested positive for COVID-19
- 6 tested negative
Meantime, 88 residents have tested positive, 99 residents have tested negative, and 8 have pending tests. These pending tests are down from 17 Saturday after 12 came back positive and three new ones were taken.
When it comes to the staff, 78 workers tested positive of which 43 were from recent onsite testing, and 222 have tested negative of which 216 were from recent onsite testing.
(1) comment
In the immortal words of Lt. Lockhart: "It's a huge sh*t sandwich and we're all gonna have to take a bite."
