HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's new information regarding veteran resident deaths at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home.
Officials with the state's Executive Office of Health and Human Services said as of Monday, 40 veterans have now died.
Of those who died:
33 tested positive for COVID-19
7 tested negative
Meantime, 88 residents have tested positive, while 84 residents have tested negative, and 11 have pending tests.
As it relates to staff, 78 workers tested positive for coronavirus and 222 have tested negative.
Western Mass News continue to follow this story and will have the latest on-air and online as it becomes available.
In the immortal words of Lt. Lockhart: "It's a huge sh*t sandwich and we're all gonna have to take a bite."
