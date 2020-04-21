HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's new information regarding veteran resident deaths at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home.
Officials with the state's Executive Office of Health and Human Services said Tuesday that 63 veterans have now died.
Of those who died:
- 52 tested positive for COVID-19
- 9 tested negative
- 1 unknown
- 1 pending
The state noted that the new death reported Tuesday was from a resident who tested negative and was in hospice care.
Meantime, 94 residents have tested positive, while 60 residents have tested negative, and 9 have pending tests.
As it relates to staff, 81 employees have tested positive.
Western Mass News continue to follow this story and will have the latest on-air and online as it becomes available.
(2) comments
And this has placed Holyoke in national news - front page on ABC.
In the immortal words of Lt. Lockhart: "It's a huge sh*t sandwich and we're all gonna have to take a bite."
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.